NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A recently homeless combat veteran and single mom in middle Tennessee was surprised Friday morning with $30,000 – all because President Trump quote tweeted a request on Twitter.

Just earlier this year, Army veteran and single mom Lena Ramon and her kids were living in a car.

Lena was injured during her second tour in Iraq, ending her military career and leaving her disabled with PTSD, a news release said.

After getting out of a reported abusive marriage, Lena and her kids moved from Texas to Murfreesboro to start a better life.

The move proved to be a hard reset for Lena and her two kids as with little support and her disability, she struggled to find a job and found herself and her family living out of a car.

The organization Code of Vets was able to help Lena and her family with housing in March of this year, but she still struggled to keep the utilities on. Little did Lena know at the time, that her luck was about to change even more.

Twitter philanthropist Bill Pulte was about to change Lena’s life again. Pulte challenges celebrities and politicians for retweets in return for him helping Veterans and others in need.

Recently, Pulte challenged President Donald Trump for a retweet, and POTUS responded.

On Friday, Lena was awarded a brand new car and $10,000 live on FOX 17 News This Morning. Pulte said he will be paying all the taxes on the car. Pulte said he chose Lena to receive the $10,000 gift because she knows how to manage money.

Tears of joy streamed down Lena’s face as she received her gift.