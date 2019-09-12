MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) - A Red Stag was killed on private-property owned by superstar Luke Bryan in middle Tennessee.

Tennessee River Valley News reports the private property in the Columbia/Mount Pleasant area is owned by Bryan.

The Maury County Sheriff's Department said the Red Stag was killed in the evening hours of Dec. 4 to the next morning. Someone shot the Red Stag while it was on Luke Bryan's property.

Bryan is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at 931-388-5151.