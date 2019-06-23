WOOOOOOOO!

Pro wrestler Ric Flair was honored by the Tennessee House of Representatives for his 40-year career in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

House Resolution No. 85 recognized Nature Boy for wrestling in the World Wrestling Federation, World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to the resolution, the stylin', profilin' made his WWE debut by winning the 1992 Royal Rumble and then claiming the WWE championship.

Flair holds several titles and championships between the WWF, WCW and WWE, including seven National Wrestling Alliance Championships, seven WCW Championships and two WWF Championships and are the most ever held by anyone in professional wrestling.

Flair is also the only person to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame while being an active wrestler. He is also the only person to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

Despite being injured in a plane crash in October 1975, he was able to turn it into a career in sports entertainment.

His career is summed up by two of his famous quotes "to be the man, you have to beat the man" and "diamonds are forever, and so is Ric Flair."

