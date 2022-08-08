TBI: Missing children from Rutherford County found safe

The TBI said 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were found safe Monday.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (8/8): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert after finding two missing kids from Rutherford County safe.

The TBI said 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were found safe Monday morning.

31-year-old Cameron Black, who was wanted for custodial interference, was also taken into custody.

Original Story:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a young boy and girl on Monday morning.

According to TBI, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black, who is believed to be with 31-year-old Cameron Black, who is wanted for custodial interference.

The children were last seen in Murfreesboro on Sunday, August 7.

Bayleigh has black hair and blue eyes and weighs roughly 75 pounds, while Jaxon has blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs about 40 pounds. TBI said the children may be traveling with Cameron in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with Oklahoma tags.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 615-898-7770.