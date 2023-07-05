Rutherford County Sheriff's Office detective dies in traffic crash on duty

Detective Jacob Beu was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy, served as a member of the SWAT Team and served as a U.S. Marine.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is in mourning for their detective who died suffering from injuries in a traffic crash on Sunday, according to RCSO.

Deputies responded to the crash on Armstrong Valley Road and found Detective Jacob Beu critically injured. He died at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford, RCSO said.

“Detective Beu was a valued detective in the Narcotics Division,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said. “We send our sympathy to his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in his death.”

According to RCSO, he was promoted to patrol corporal in March 2021 and was promoted to narcotics detective last year.

Beu was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy and served as a member of the SWAT Team, RCSO said. He and the SWAT Team earned honors as Officer of the Month in August 2021 for their response to the devastating floods in Waverly and Humphreys County.

He was honored by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2018 for making numerous arrests of drunk drivers. Beu also served as a U.S. Marine, according to officials.

To honor him, emergency responders in Rutherford County and the Tennessee Highway Patrol joined the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in taking Beu's body to the state medical examiner's office in Nashville, according to RCSO.

While his body was being transported, the La Vergne Fire Department and other firefighters draped an American flag from a bridge over Interstate 24 to remember the detective while his body was transported, RCSO said.

Funeral services are pending.