KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nature enthusiasts, get your cameras ready.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2020-2021 calendar photo contest!

The agency is inviting photographers to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

The photos will be reviewed for publication in the annual calendar edition of Tennessee Wildlife, the agency's official magazine. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.

TWRA said photographers must submit their photo entries by the March 21, 2020 deadline. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted on a CD or online. The photos must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2x11 and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

Photographers can submit photos online here.

TWRA said photographers can also mail entries in CD form to this address:

Tennessee Wildlife

Calendar Issue

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

5107 Edmondson Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

