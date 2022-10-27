Gov. Bill Lee launches toolkit for parents to prepare, engage in school safety

Lee signed an executive order in June that focuses on school safety across the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee launched the School Safety Toolkit for Tennessee Families on Thursday.

The nine-page resource guide is intended to help parents prepare and engage in their child's school safety plan.

The toolkit is a joint effort from the Tennessee Departments of Education, Safety and Homeland Security and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Parents can read about helpful, quick tips including:

How to Prepare Your Family

Use the SafeTN app to report suspicious or concerning activity at your child’s school.

Familiarize yourself with school leadership and opportunities to be present at school functions.

Keep an eye out for warning signs and learn how to address student concerns, such as bullying.

Know how to access mental health resources in your community.

How to Engage with Your Child’s School

Ask your child’s school about their emergency plans and other helpful questions in this toolkit.

Look for opportunities to partner with and volunteer at your child’s school.

Reach out if you need support—there are countless organizations ready to help and shared in this guide.

Keep these resources handy and share them with other families in your community.