September unemployment rate in Tennessee drops slightly for fourth month in a row to 4.4%

September's unemployment rate fell by 0.2% compared to the previous month, another slight decrease continuing the trend of gradual unemployment decreases.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — September marked the fourth month of a falling unemployment rate in Tennessee. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that the new unemployment rate was 4.4% on Thursday.

It is 0.2% less compared to the month before, continuing the trend of slight decreases across the state. It is also less than the national September unemployment rate of 4.8%, according to officials.

Workers in Tennessee also worked fewer hours and brought home fewer earnings, according to officials. They said that average weekly earnings fell by around $28 to $917, while the time people spent at work also fell by 1.3 hours.

Nationally, workers earned around $993 and worked around half an hour per week less on average in September.

The state's labor force also shrunk in September by 0.3%, falling to 3,322,363 people. Around 60.3% of people in Tennessee are working or are seeking work, according to a report from officials.

The number of jobs in the sciences and technical services also grew in Tennessee, with 1,400 more jobs available in the sector. Another 1,800 jobs were also made available in the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors. More jobs were also made available in retail as well as transportation, warehousing and utilities.

However, the number of jobs available in manufacturing and construction both fell by 2,800 in September. There were also 6,200 fewer jobs available in the administrative, support and waste services sector.

Nationally, the labor force shrunk marginally to around 161,354,000 people. Some experts have also started considering if workers who had jobs before the pandemic and lost them have permanently stopped looking for work. Some say the national number of retirements has grown quickly.