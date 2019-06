PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. — Several adults have been rescued from Cummins Falls in a swiftwater rescue operation in Putnam County, according to the Putnam County Rescue Squad.

A 2-year-old child is still missing, according to rescue crews.

The Putnam County Rescue Squad said rescue teams from Jackson, Putnam and White Counties and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter are still searching the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.