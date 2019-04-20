MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Many people celebrate the Easter holiday by hunting for eggs, but the tradition can be challenging for the visually impaired.

Now, there's a new way to overcome that obstacle!

It’s 5-year-old Bryson's first Easter Egg Hunt.

“I thought he'd never be able to do one,” said Bryson’s mom Chassity Taylor.

But for Bryson, who had cataracts as a baby, this Easter egg hunt is fit for him. The difference isn’t necessarily something you can see, but you sure can hear it.

“The beeping egg is an Easter egg hunt for the visually impaired,” said Sergeant Judson Maxwell with SCSO Bomb Squad.

This is Shelby County’s first beeping Easter egg hunt, and all ages were included.

This wasn’t Lonnie Williams’ first Easter egg hunt, but the games weren’t always easy as a child with visual impairments.

“It was difficult not keeping up with the rest of the kids, not being able to see well,” Williams said.

At 62 years old, Williams did his first Easter egg hunt without a guide. Williams said he felt like a kid.

“Being blind and visually impaired there’s a lot that goes in to it all ready,” said Stephanie Jones with Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. “But when you get a cut off from those social interactions you lose confidence.”

When Maxwell wanted to organize the county’s first Beeping Easter Egg Hunt, he went to Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Maxwell was able to get all of the beeping Easter eggs donated.

“A lot of times the visually impaired are forgotten people in this community,” Maxwell said. “Being able to see them out here doing it for the first time I think it’s great.”

An Easter tradition being seen in a different, more inclusive way with the sound of a beep.