Thankfully not in Smell-O-Vision: Odorous 'corpse flower' begins rare bloom at Nashville Zoo

The bloom is a rare event that only happens once every 8 to 10 years.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A rare and smelly event has begun inside the Nashville Zoo's Aviary.

Inside the aviary lives a large plant named Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the "corpse flower." As the name suggest, it's a decidedly unpleasant-smelling flower. Once every 8 to 10 years, though, the plant blooms, putting on a spectacle for those both lucky enough to watch and unfortunate enough to be nearby.

"The corpse flower is considered to be one of the largest flowers in the world. When in bloom, it emits an odor that is similar to rotting flesh giving it its common name. The bloom is a rarity taking place once every eight to ten years and only lasting a couple of days," the zoo said.