State leaders warn business owners of "Certificate of Existence" scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Some Tennessee business owners are getting letters telling them they need to purchase a 2021 Certificate of Existence.
Although the letter may look official, state leaders are telling people that it is a scam. They said the company that sends them goes by two names: "Tennessee Certificate Service" or "TN Certificate Existence Filing Company." Officials said the organization is not affiliated with the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.
The letter tries to charge businesses hundreds of dollars for a Certificate of Existence. Tre Haggert, the Secretary of State, said the document can only cost $20 if obtained through his office. A service fee may be applied for online requests.
"Again, you do not always need to obtain a Certificate of Existence," Hagger said in a video warning people about the scam. "But if you do, please let the department of state assist you directly."
Most businesses are not required to get the certificate in the first place, officials said. Although, companies may choose to get one if they plan to do business outside of the state or open a business bank account in order to prove they are legitimate.