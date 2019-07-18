UPDATE (7/18/2019):

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has found a missing one-year-old child from Putnam County.

According to the TBI, the child was found safe in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

"We have cancelled the Endangered Child Alert. Thank you for helping us to spread the word!"

ORIGINAL STORY (7/17/2019):

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a missing toddler from Putnam County.

According to the TBI, one-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo was last seen earlier Wednesday with Margot Walker, who may be driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with the TN tag 4K7-7F9 or a black Volvo with the TN tag B77-71L.

According to the TBI, Lachlan has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at (931) 528-8484.