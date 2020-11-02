HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee Bureau of Investigations spokesperson said a Hancock County deputy was indicted Monday on theft charges.

Investigators said that Douglas Lamb, who is employed as a deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, stole several appliances along with other items from the Cumberland View Apartment Complex in Sneedville.

TBI agents began investigating Lamb for allegations of theft in October of last year. According to a TBI press release, the investigation began at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

Monday, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lamb with one count of theft over $1,000, one count of conspiracy to commit theft over $1,000, and one count of theft under $1,000.

The same day, agents said Lamb turned himself in. He was booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

