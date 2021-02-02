TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 15-year-old from Claiborne County

Officials said that Keith Griffith, 15, has a known medical condition and was last seen in the area of Speedwell.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were searching for a missing 15-year-old boy from Claiborne County Tuesday night.

They said that Keith Griffith, 15, has a known medical condition and may not have his medication. They also said he was last seen in the area of Speedwell wearing black and grey shorts and a grey or blue t-shirt.

She said he is White with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 160 pounds and is around 5'11" tall.

Anyone with information about his location should call the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office at (423) 626-1911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.