State
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old boy out of Cheatham County
Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen at his Ashland City home, wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman out of Cheatham County.
Jordan was last seen at his Ashland City home, wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms, according to TBI.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
