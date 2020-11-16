x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

State

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old boy out of Cheatham County

Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen at his Ashland City home, wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman out of Cheatham County. 

Jordan was last seen at his Ashland City home, wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms, according to TBI. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Log into Facebook | Facebook
Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
Facebook