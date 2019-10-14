GALLATIN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 12-year-old boy with known medical conditions.

TBI said Sean Cummings was reported missing Monday morning. He was last seen in his apartment at Stoneridge Apartments in Gallatin at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a white t-shirt, a gray sweatshirt and no shoes. He is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information should call Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.