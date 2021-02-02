TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Middle TN 3-year-old possibly with father

Police said the father was on his way to drop off his son, Noah, to his family over the weekend. However, police said he never showed up.

GALLATIN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 3-year-old Gallatin boy who may be with his father, who's now wanted for custodial interference.

Noah Clare has been missing since November 6, according to the TBI. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

The Gallatin Police Department said the father, Jacob Clare, is from Kentucky and is believed to be connected to the boy's disappearance. The TBI said he's wanted for custodial interference and drives a silver/gray Subaru Outback.

According to police, officers are working with the Beaver Dam Police Department in Ohio County, Kentucky. Police said the father left his home with his 16-year-old niece late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

