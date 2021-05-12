TDOT: Crews install half of steel plates needed for I-40 bridge repair in Memphis

So far the bridge has been shut down for six weeks, and TDOT said the wait could be longer if it finds more issues after inspecting it again.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews are continuing to repair the fractured I-40 bridge after nearly two months of being shut down.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said on Monday crews have been working 24/7 on the fracture on the Hernando de Soto Bridge that crosses the Mississippi River between Tennessee and Arkansas.

Workers have put in half of the permanent steel plates needed for repairs. They’ll continue to receive more supplies for the fix throughout this week.

As they continue working on the fracture, TDOT said it will also be inspecting the bridge.

So far the bridge has been shut down for six weeks, and TDOT said the wait could be longer if it finds more issues after inspecting the bridge.