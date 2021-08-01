TDOT: Roadway conditions continue to improve; no incidents reported

The Tennessee Department of Transportation was placing a light layer of salt on the roads as snow started Thursday night.

Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crews in West Knox County are placing one last layer of salt on all routes and will then load a truck and keep it in the dry.

Most crews will be leaving Friday by 5 p.m.

In Knox County and surrounding counties are monitoring routes throughout the evening and address any potential areas of refreezing.

Crews in the Upper East area have been working all day and will continue to do so until 8 p.m.

All TDOT personnel should be complete with work by Saturday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, there are no travel impacts in Knox County and surrounding counties as temperatures have remained favorable.

Snow is isolated to grassy areas.

TDOT said that District 17 (Upper East Tennessee) has had several dustings sweep through the area that briefly created snow-covered several routes.

Most areas have been addressed over the last hour and roadway conditions have improved.

District 17 crews will continue to treat and monitor routes as precipitation is still present.

Currently, there is an incident on SR 93 in Washington County at the intersection with SR81 where a tractor-trailer slid off the road.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and TDOT are on the scene.

Snowstorms were in the forecast for Friday, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation was working to keep the roads safe the night before.

Mark Nagi with TDOT said that they were placing a light layer of salt down as rain and snow began to fall. Temperatures were above freezing when they began preparing for the snow, and light rain was falling in many areas. However, officials warned temperatures could drop below freezing Thursday night.

Weather experts were expecting rain to transition to wet snow overnight and into Friday morning, creating a potential for slushy roads in the morning. Many East Tennessee schools were delayed or canceled by Thursday evening, due to inclement weather.

Officials recommended commuters check the weather before leaving home, give themselves extra time to reach their destinations and to check road conditions before heading out.

Heavy snow was also predicted in the mountains, with a chance for a wintry mix during the day in the Valley.

Refreezing was possible Friday night into Saturday morning, as colder air was expected to move in.