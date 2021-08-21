TEMA activates Level 3 State of Emergency after flooding in Middle Tennessee

After severe flooding in Middle Tennessee, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated a state of emergency to help responder crews mobilize.

DICKSON, Tenn — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated a Level 3 State of Emergency as a result of the flooding in Middle Tennessee. They released these highlights for what exactly that means:

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated in Nashville to support local requests and respond as a result of catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.

Requests for assistance are being fulfilled for local response operations to support swift-water rescues and additional requests.

The TN National Guard, TDOT, TN Highway Patrol, TN Department of Education, TN Department of Human Needs, TDEC, Fire Mutual Aid, and more are responding to the flooding mission.

You can read the full report here.

Dickson County Director of Emergency Management Rob Fisher said multiple areas of the county flooded after heavy rains hit the western parts of Middle Tennessee overnight.

Fisher said the areas hardest hit are the Tennessee City area, Cumberland Furnace, and downtown Dickson. Fisher urges everyone to heed to the age-old motto, 'Turn around, don't drown.'

As more rain hit the area throughout the morning, Humphreys County took on more water than the creeks and rivers could hold. People were forced to their roofs to seek shelter and await rescue. Two teachers at Waverly Elementary School were stuck inside the gym as four feet of water covered the entire school.