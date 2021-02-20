TEMA confirms two additional weather-related deaths in Sumner County

Two more weather-related deaths were confirmed in Sumner County, bringing the state's total to 10, according to TEMA.

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two more weather-related deaths were confirmed in Sumner County, bringing the state's total to 10, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The remaining weather-related deaths occurred in Shelby (4), Maury (1), Williamson (1), Dickson (1), and Overton Counties (1).

TEMA is encouraging Tennesseans to postpone any unnecessary trips and remain inside if at all possible to avoid extremely cold temperatures that could result in hypothermia or frostbite.

TEMA also suggested taking the following safety precautions: