Attorney General Herbert Slatery III asked the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to make the state's anti-abortion laws go into effect immediately.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee may place criminal charges on abortion providers quicker than expected after the Attorney General asked to immediately implement the state's anti-abortion laws, instead of waiting 30 days.

The state's Attorney General, Herbert Slatery III, asked the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to allow the state's anti-abortion laws to go into effect as soon as possible. Those laws were originally written with a 30-day waiting period before they would take effect, starting the day that Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The law would effectively criminalize anyone who provides abortion services in the state. The law makes it a Class C felony to provide abortion treatments, and takes away the license of any medical professional who administers such treatments.

Because it charges people with a felony, they also can lose their voting rights and face consequences like prison time or fines.

It also specifically does not try to punish women who receive abortion treatments. It allows abortion treatments if the mother's life would be at risk, but specifically excludes cases where a provider treats someone by giving them an abortion because they could attempt to kill themselves. Abortions in those cases would be illegal.

In the appeal to the court, the Attorney General claimed that the 30-day waiting period goes against Tennessee's constitution, which he said explicitly restricts abortion treatments. In essence, he says criminal charges need to be immediately put on the books for abortion treatment providers so the state's legislation can stay in line with its constitution.

The request was filed as an emergency motion.

"Each day this Court allows the injunction to remain in place is another day that the lives of unborn Tennesseans are at risk," the motion says.

In a statement, Slatery also mentioned the ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which guaranteed people the right to same-sex marriage.

"To state the obvious: Dobbs is a momentous decision," he said. "Our republic is founded on the rule of law. Accordingly, we give respect and deference to the Court on occasions when its decisions align and support our state laws, and in cases when a decision might be contrary to Tennessee state law and what the majority of Tennesseans want, as was the case with the 2015 Obergefell decision."