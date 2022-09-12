Tennessee awards nearly $450 million to providers to expand broadband internet access

Utility providers across the state, including KUB and Appalachian Electric Cooperative, will receive millions of dollars in grants to expand broadband access.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced the state approved nearly $450 million in grants as part of a large initiative to expand broadband internet access across Tennessee.

Lee and Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, said the state approved $447 million in grants that will go to various utility providers to expand broadband access to more than 150,000 unserved homes and businesses in 58 counties.

According to the Federal Communications Commission's 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, one in six rural Tennesseans lacked access to broadband internet. Since 2018, TNECD has awarded nearly $120 million in broadband grants through state and federal funding.

Lee said the state has an "obligation" to continue expanding broadband access as more people move to the state.

“People are moving to Tennessee from across the nation in record numbers, and we have an obligation to prepare our state for continued growth,” said Lee. “Our strategic investments in broadband infrastructure will ensure our rural communities are connected and have every opportunity to thrive, and I thank the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for managing dollars effectively to serve Tennesseans.”

Utility providers in the state that are receiving funds in this round provided roughly $331 million in matching funds to complete broadband expansion projects, meaning a total of $778 million is being invested in broadband infrastructure projects. The state said the projects must be completed within three years.

Several East Tennessee utility and service providers will receive grants, including nearly $15 million going to KUB, more than $8 million to Appalachian Electric Cooperative, and $2 million to Newport Utilities. Companies such as Comcast and TDS will also receive grants. The full list of 36 grantees can be found at the bottom of this article.

"We are proud to be a partner in this critical project and are excited to expand our network in Knox and Anderson counties. We look forward to sharing progress updates in the near future,” a spokesperson for Comcast said.

Lee said the money for the program is coming from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund - American Rescue Plan. Tennessee is using a portion of federal money from the pandemic rescue fund, which was created to address the economic fallout from COVID-19 to work toward recovery. Tennessee's Fiscal Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $500 million toward broadband from the program, with $50 million going toward broadband adoption and digital literacy efforts.

“Our world is increasingly interconnected. In order for Tennesseans to thrive in this interconnected world, broadband internet must be accessible,” said Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally (R - Oak Ridge). “These grants will greatly expand our broadband footprint in Tennessee giving our citizens the tools to access information, educate themselves and do business like never before. I’m grateful to Governor Lee and Commissioner McWhorter as well Commissioner Eley and my legislative colleagues on the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for directing these dollars to benefit our citizens and our state.”

The U.S. Department of Treasury previously defined "unserved areas" as lacking access to a wireless connection capable of minimum speeds of 25 megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload. However, the state said any connection that provides less than 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload is now deemed "unserved" due to increasing digital demands.

TNECD received 218 applications requesting more than $1.2 billion, but only 75 projects were approved this round to 36 grantees. Application priority was given to providers serving areas with the slowest internet speeds.

“To achieve economic growth and prosperity, it’s imperative that Tennessee’s communities have the proper infrastructure in place,” McWhorter said. “Thanks to the $447 million awarded in funding, broadband access will be available to 36 grantees with 75 projects across 58 Tennessee counties, and we look forward to seeing how these grants spur further success among each community.”

Broadband Grant Recipients

Aeneas Communications, LLC

$3,680,631.00 – serving parts of Haywood and Fayette counties

Appalachian Electric Cooperative

$8,631,244.48 – serving parts of Jefferson, Grainger and Hamblen counties

Ardmore Telephone Company, Inc.

$11,446,165.50 – serving parts of Giles and Lincoln counties

AT&T Tennessee

$499,730.04 – serving parts of Dickson County

Ben Lomand

$23,912,632.40 – serving parts of Coffee and Cumberland counties

Board of Public Utilities of the City of Fayetteville, Lincoln County, Tennessee

$8,899,590.00 – serving parts of Lincoln County

Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative

$17,729,814.96 – serving parts of Bledsoe, Sequatchie and Van Buren counties

Bolivar Energy Authority

$20,168,743.18 – serving parts of Fayette, Chester and Madison counties

BTC Communications, LLC

$5,066,519.04 – serving parts of Rhea and Cumberland counties

Charter Communications, Inc.

$20,429,809.00 – serving parts of Benton, Carroll, Loudon, McMinn, McNairy and Meigs counties

Chickasaw Electric Cooperative

$13,134,933.00 – serving parts of Fayette and Hardeman counties

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

$2,248,364.71 – serving parts of Anderson, Hamilton and Knox counties

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

$17,500,000.00 – serving parts of Robertson and Sumner counties

DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

$15,627,524.71 – serving parts of Cannon and DeKalb counties

Dickson Electric Department

$860,236.23 – serving parts of Houston County

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation

$2,071,780.49 – serving parts of Crockett and Obion counties

Greeneville Energy Authority

$8,262,340.32 – serving parts of Greene County

Highland Communications LLC

$15,481,719.33 – serving parts of Campbell, Anderson, Claiborne and Union counties

Knoxville Utilities Board

$15,259,160.00 – serving parts of Jefferson, Sevier and Union counties

Lexington Electric System

$27,490,416.30 – serving parts of Henderson, Decatur, Benton, Carroll and Hardin counties

Loretto Telecom

$7,466,068.00 – serving parts of Lawrence County

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative

$4,500,000.00 – serving parts of Hickman County

Newport Utilities

$2,457,797.35 – serving parts of Jefferson and Cocke counties

Peoples Telephone Company

$5,385,719.50 – serving parts of Henry, Benton and Carroll counties

Pulaski Electric System (PES)

$23,161,638.53 – serving parts of Giles County

Ritter Communications

$3,892,323.22 – serving parts of Shelby and Tipton counties

Scott County Telephone Co-Operative

$13,128,551.76 – serving parts of Claiborne, Hancock and Union counties

SkyBest Communications, Inc.

$5,700,655.92 – serving parts of Carter and Johnson counties

Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation

$15,503,408.78 – serving parts of Chester, Haywood and Tipton counties

Spring City Cable TV, Inc.

$1,925,574.21 – serving parts of Rhea, Bledsoe and Cumberland counties

TDS - Tellico Telephone Company

$12,958,999.00 – serving parts of Monroe County

Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative

$21,847,496.68 – serving parts of Hardin and Wayne counties

Twin Lakes Communications, Inc.

$10,432,621.00 – serving parts of Putnam County

United Telephone Company

$53,362,147.00 – serving parts of Bedford, Giles, Lincoln, Moore, Maury and Williamson counties

Volunteer Energy Cooperative

$15,397,511.96 – serving parts of Williamson, Bradley and Polk counties

West Kentucky Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation, Inc.