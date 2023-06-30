TN commission suggests building passenger train infrastructure to improve mobility and the state's economy

A rail line running through Knoxville to Chattanooga and Bristol was suggested as the second-most important priority.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee commission tasked with studying and recommending changes to improve the state's transportation infrastructure suggested building more rail lines in specific areas of the state.

The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations investigated the potential for passenger rail service and other alternatives for linking the state's major cities. In the report, they identified five potential routes that should be investigated further. They also sorted those routes into three ties, based on their importance.

The routes are listed below.

Tier 1 (one route)—Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta, GA

Tier 2 (two routes)—Memphis to Nashville; and Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol

Tier 3 (two routes)—Memphis to Carbondale, IL, to Chicago; and Nashville to Louisville, KY

According to the report, the Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated travel times between major Tennessee cities will increase by up to one hour without improvements to the state's infrastructure, as the state grows. They said as a result, driving from Nashville to Knoxville would turn into a four-hour trip.

"Growth in population, tourism, and freight are likely to continue," the report says.

It says passenger rail service in Tennessee is limited, but the state has "an extensive freight rale network." They said it spans 2,940 miles of freight track, mostly owned by Norfolk Southern and CSX. Most of Norfolk Southern's tracks are located in East Tennessee, according to the report.

The report says Virginia leaders have shown interest in extending a passenger rail line from Roanoke to Bristol. If completed, the report says a route from Chattanooga to Bristol, cutting through Knoxville, could connect much of East Tennessee to the Northeast corridor via the railroad.

"It would likely benefit both routes if Tennessee and Virginia were to coordinate their efforts to maximize the potential of these two routes. Moreover, if the Chattanooga to Bristol route is explored in conjunction with a route from Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta, this route would also expand connectivity south to Atlanta for East Tennesseans. Local Bristol, Chattanooga, and Knoxville officials have expressed interest in passenger rail," the report says.

The route would pass through 13 counties with a population of around 1.7 million people.

TDOT released a statement about the prospect of a passenger train system in Knoxville. It is available below.