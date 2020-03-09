Tennessee Department of Correction launches round of COVID-19 testing Thursday

The TDOC said unit-based COVID-19 testing of 2,890 inmates will be start Thursday at 13 facilities across Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Inmates across Tennessee will be tested for COVID-19 starting Thursday, as the Tennessee Department of Correction launches another round of targeted testing in all state correctional facilities.

The department said that 2,890 inmates will be tested during the new round. Testing will be targeted and unit-based, according to a release from TDOC. Unit-based testing will be based on the population of inmates who contact tracers identified as having been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

That testing will include inmates who may have been outside the facility for a work assignment or for a medical appointment, TDOC said. They also said it will include inmates who live in a unit where a staff member who tested positive worked.

So far, TDOC has tested 26,265 inmates, according to a release from officials. They said that 21,244 of those cases returned negative results and 4,575 were positive. As of Thursday, officials said that 3,365 inmates have recovered and there are 1,197 active inmate cases across Tennessee.

Most active cases are housed at South Central Correctional Facility, according to officials.