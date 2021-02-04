Tennessee Department of Correction to resume visitation for all inmates April 10

TENNESSEE, USA — Families will be able to resume visitation at Tennessee Department of Correction facilities starting April 10.
Officials announced that a modified visitation scheduled will be implemented for visitors 18 years old and older on April 10, after visitation was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made based on community data from the state department of health and continued vaccinations at TDOC facilities.
Visitors will still need to schedule an appointment and wear masks to see loved ones. They will also have their temperatures check and answer COVID-19 screening questions. Inmates will also be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.
“We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic," said Commissioner Tony Parker.
Visitors will need to contact facilities directly to schedule an appointment. A full list of facilities with contact information is available below:
- Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
Call: 423.881.6148/423.881.6463 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm CST)
- DeBerry Special Needs Facility
Call: 615.350.3843 (Monday 8:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm, Thursday-8:00am-3:00pm)
- Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center
Call: 615.741.4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am-6:00pm)
- Hardeman County Correctional Facility
Call: 731.254.6005 (Monday through Thursday 8:00am-10:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm)
Call: 731.254.6850 (On Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm)
- Mark Luttrell Transition Center
Call 901.581.8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm)
- Morgan County Correctional Complex
Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm)
- Northeast Correctional Complex
Call: 423.727.3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7:00am-5:00pm)
- Northwest Correctional Complex
Call: 731.253.5116/731.253.5277 or 731-253-5130. (Monday through Wednesday from 8:30am-3:30pm)
- Riverbend Maximum Security Institution
Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm)
- South Central Correctional Facility
Call: 931.676.5346 ext.72205/931.213.2152(text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-3:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-7:00pm)
- Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
Call: 615.808.0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-10:00am, 1:00pm-4:00pm)
- Turney Center Industrial Complex
Call: 931.729.7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-4:00pm)
Site 2: 931.676.2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm)
- West Tennessee State Penitentiary
Call: 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-6:00pm)
- Whiteville Correctional Facility
Call: 731.254.9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11:00am-6:00pm)
- Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center
Call 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-4:00pm)