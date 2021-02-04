Tennessee Department of Correction to resume visitation for all inmates April 10

Officials said that a visitation schedule will be implemented on Saturday, April 10 after visitation were suspended in March 2020.

TENNESSEE, USA — Families will be able to resume visitation at Tennessee Department of Correction facilities starting April 10.

Officials announced that a modified visitation scheduled will be implemented for visitors 18 years old and older on April 10, after visitation was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made based on community data from the state department of health and continued vaccinations at TDOC facilities.

Visitors will still need to schedule an appointment and wear masks to see loved ones. They will also have their temperatures check and answer COVID-19 screening questions. Inmates will also be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.

“We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic," said Commissioner Tony Parker.

Visitors will need to contact facilities directly to schedule an appointment. A full list of facilities with contact information is available below:

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Call: 423.881.6148/423.881.6463 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm CST)





Call: 615.350.3843 (Monday 8:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm, Thursday-8:00am-3:00pm)





Call: 615.741.4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am-6:00pm)





Call: 731.254.6005 (Monday through Thursday 8:00am-10:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm)

Call: 731.254.6850 (On Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm)





Call 901.581.8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm)





Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm)





Call: 423.727.3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7:00am-5:00pm)





Call: 731.253.5116/731.253.5277 or 731-253-5130. (Monday through Wednesday from 8:30am-3:30pm)





Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm)





Call: 931.676.5346 ext.72205/931.213.2152(text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-3:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-7:00pm)





Call: 615.808.0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-10:00am, 1:00pm-4:00pm)



Call: 931.729.7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-4:00pm)

Site 2 : 931.676.2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm)





Call: 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-6:00pm)





Call: 731.254.9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11:00am-6:00pm)





Call 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-4:00pm)