TDOC: Woman charged with second-degree murder after smuggling drugs to inmate via kiss

Joshua Brown swallowed a ballon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine. He later died at a local hospital, according to the TN Dept. of Corrections.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges after the overdose death of an inmate, according to a press release from the TDOC.

In February, Rachal Dollard was observed passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown as the two exchanged a kiss during a visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County, the TDOC said.

Brown swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine. He later died at a local hospital, according to the TDOC.

Dollard was taken into custody this past weekend on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County. She is being held in the Hickman County jail on charges of second-degree murder and introduction to a penal facility, the TDOC said.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” Director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct David Imhof said. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

The TDOC said Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges. His sentence was set to expire in 2029.