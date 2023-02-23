Tennessee House passes bill that would ban drag shows on public property

The bill passed by a vote of 74 to 19. It's now headed to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that makes it a criminal offense to engage in an adult cabaret performance on public property, specifically in the view of minors, passed the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The bill will now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk to sign into law.

The bill, HB0009, passed by a vote of 74-19. The Senate version of the bill, SB0003, passed on Feb. 9 by a 26-6 vote.

The first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, with all subsequent violations treated as a Class E felony.

The bill, if signed, would update existing laws regarding adult cabaret performances that regulate things like strip shows to more strongly target drag shows in the state and limit the kinds of venues they can be performed in. It also expands the definition to ensure any sort of drag performance would be considered an "adult cabaret performance."

Currently, the existing Tennessee law already considers "male or female impersonators" as a form of adult cabaret performance. The bill adds more specificity to the definition to include, "male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration."

On top of expanding the definition, the bill would make it illegal for any sort of adult cabaret performance to be held on public property or "in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult." It also prevents cities or counties from adopting or upholding existing local ordinances or regulations that conflict with the state's law.