Tennessee eyes $44M more for businesses in federal relief

Leaders are suggesting to lift the cap that businesses can take out in loans to $100,000, after they said most business lost more than $30,000 during the pandemic.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee state panel is proposing another $44.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid to increase the payouts businesses can receive for their losses due to the pandemic.

Officials announced the proposal at a meeting Wednesday of the state's Financial Accountability Stimulus Group.

The state group is proposing to lift the cap on payments per business from $30,000 to $100,000, saying more than 1,100 businesses showed that they lost more than $30,000 during the pandemic.