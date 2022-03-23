Tennessee announces $50M in grants to expand tutoring push

TDOE said the additional money will help expand the TN ALL Corps program to offer tutoring to another 30,000 at-risk students in first through eighth grades.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee education officials have announced $50 million in grants to expand a tutoring program.

The state Department of Education says the additional money will help expand the TN Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps program to offer tutoring to another 30,000 at-risk students in first through eighth grades.

The additional money will be awarded through eight grants ranging from $4.5 million to $9 million.