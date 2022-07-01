'Whatever you do, don't drink and drive': THP announces Fourth of July traffic enforcement strategy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to partner with law enforcement agencies statewide as drivers hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring safety on our roadways this Fourth of July weekend,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “Troopers will be working diligently to curb distracted driving, enforce speed limits, make sure everyone is buckled up, and stop impaired drivers. I want everyone to have a fun weekend of celebration and to be safe about it. Please do your part by paying attention to the speed limits, ignoring your phone while driving, and making sure you and your passengers are wearing seatbelts. The most important step in planning your celebration is designating a sober driver or planning to use a ride-share service. Whatever you do, don’t drink and drive.”
The agency said troopers will also conduct saturation enforcement patrols, sobriety, and seatbelt checkpoints to help keep people safe.
According to historical statistical data, eight people were killed in crashes across Tennessee during the 2021 Fourth of July travel period. Three of the deaths were alcohol-related, six of the people killed were passengers, and four people killed weren't wearing a seat belt.
Two motorcyclists also died. One of the two was wearing a helmet properly.
If you see an impaired or reckless driver, dial 911 or *THP (847). A list of scheduled sobriety checkpoints statewide is available online.