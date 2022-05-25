Tennessee Highway Patrol plans added Memorial Day enforcement

The Memorial Day holiday period will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and ends at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) plans to increase patrols statewide during this year's Memorial Day holiday period.

According to a release, the THP will hold saturation patrols, seat belt, and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and deadly crashes.

The Memorial Day holiday period will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and ends at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

“We are committed to saving lives and preventing injuries on Tennessee roads. Memorial Day weekend is when we start seeing heavier traffic,” Colonel Matt Perry said. “This is the time of year for family vacations and outdoor activities. Our troopers will be focused on distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, and seat belt laws during the holiday and throughout the summer months. I have instructed my district captains to use all resources available to ensure traffic safety. I am asking that all motorists help us make this a safe summer. You can do this by ignoring your phone, driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and designating a sober driver. If you plan to drink, do not drive.”

Last year, 10 people were killed on Tennessee roads during the Memorial Day weekend. Five people weren't wearing safety restraints and one of the deadly crashes was alcohol-related. Two motorcycle riders and one pedestrian were also killed.

“This Memorial Day weekend, as we pause and remember the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice, please remember to keep yourself and those who will be in your vehicle safe,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Through education and enforcement along with voluntary compliance from the motoring public, we can make this a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone.”

State troopers arrested 78 people on suspicion of DUI, ticketed 743 drivers for violation of the seat belt law and issued 1,867 speeding tickets during last year's Memorial Day holiday.