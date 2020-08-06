Tennessee lawmakers want people convicted of rioting to pay restitution, serve mandatory 30-day sentence

If passed, it would go into effect on Aug. 1.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A bill making its way through the Tennessee Legislature would implement greater penalties for those arrested for rioting or aggravated rioting.

HB2620 was amended to an anti-rioting bill following recent protests and rioting in Nashville and across the globe.

It's co-sponsored by Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) and Sen. John Stevens (R-Huntingdon) and initially aimed to increase penalties for those convicted of aggravated assault against a police officer.

According to amendments provided to FOX 17 News, the new bill includes the following stipulations:

Require any offender arrested for a violation of rioting, aggravated rioting or incitement to riot to not be released within 12 hours of the time or arrest, and

Require any sentence imposed for rioting, aggravated rioting or incitement to riot serve a mandatory 30 day sentence and include an order of restitution for any property damage or loss incurred as a result of the offense

If passed, it would go into effect on Aug. 1.

There have been many peaceful rallies across Middle Tennessee protesting police brutality and racism including in the cities of Nashville, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Spring Hill, Clarksville and more in the wake of the death of George Floyd.