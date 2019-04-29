NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Republicans in the Tennessee House of Representatives issued a letter expressing outrage to a Washington state senator who had stated nurses "probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day."

State Senator Maureen Walsh (R-Walla Walla) made the comment while debating a bill on the Senate floor earlier this month. The comment went viral for all the wrong reasons, leading to the Washington State Nurses Association condemning the remarks.

The Tennessee House Republicans were also among those issuing a rebuke, sending Senator Walsh a letter to "express our disapproval and outrage over" her "misguided comments." In a social media post, Tennessee House Republicans shared a photo of the letter which was accompanied by a deck of playing cards.

The post goes on to add " In Tennessee, we know our nurses work hard, and we respect & commend them for their service! On the other hand, since most politicians actually do sit around doing nothing all day, we sent Senator Walsh a new deck of playing cards."

The letter was sent to Walsh last week at a time where she stated it was joined by 1,700 other decks of playing cards sent to her office. She added the office also had received 10,000 emails and more than 35,000 phone calls.

The Senator apologized for the statement on the Senate floor, saying "I wish I could take my words back" but did say her words were taken out of context. "I found myself saying things, because I was very tired, that I really wish I could take those words back more than anything in the world."