Gov. Lee issues executive order to grow nuclear energy in Tennessee

The Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council will consist of 15 members who will recommend several actions regarding nuclear energy in the state.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order creating the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council on Tuesday.

The council will "build upon the state's legacy in nuclear innovation and drive continued investment to create a nuclear energy ecosystem for the future of Tennessee," a press release from Lee's office said.

The Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council will consist of 15 members, including members of Lee's administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation and key nuclear industry stakeholders.

The advisory council will recommend the following actions:

Legislative, policy and budgetary changes to address regulatory, workforce or education barriers that exist to the creation and expansion of nuclear energy facilities in Tennessee

Funding opportunities for state government, local governments and the private sector

Storage and waste practices that continue the state’s long history of conserving Tennessee’s natural resources

Federal actions that Tennessee should pursue with federal partners and agencies

“Tennessee is ready-made to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth with safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy for the future,” Lee said. “Today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, bringing greater opportunity and quality jobs for Tennesseans.”

Lee proposed $50 million towards a "Nuclear Fast Track" fund during his 2023 State of the State Address.