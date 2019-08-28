WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a Middle Tennessee police officer has been arrested for using excessive force on a man during a traffic stop.

A news release from the agency said Westmoreland Police Officer Amanda Wolfe turned herself in Tuesday and was charged with simple assault.

The agency said District Attorney General Ray Whitley requested the bureau investigate an excessive force allegation against Wolfe.

The release said Wolfe pulled over a vehicle on Aug. 7 and a passenger with active warrants out of Missouri ran away during a routine traffic stop.

After a brief chase, the man was ultimately caught and handcuffed. The investigation determined that while the individual was handcuffed and compliant, Wolfe repeatedly struck him in the back.

A Facebook post from the Westmoreland Police Department said Wolfe was placed on administrative leave Aug. 9.

It's unclear if Wolfe has an attorney who can comment.

She was booked into the Sumner County Jail and released on her recognizance.