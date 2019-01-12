CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's officially the beginning of the giving season -- and some Tennesseans are giving life.

Organizers with Donate Life Tennessee are asking people to 'be the gift' this holiday by signing up to be organ donors. The group held a donation drive in Chattanooga Saturday, where one donor's mother and a recipient shared how it changed their lives.

Tiki Finlayson was devastated by the loss of her son Kevin eight years ago.

"Kevin was hit and killed by a drunk driver July 31, 2011. He lived less than 32 hours and then passed on August the 31st," she told Chattanooga's NBC affiliate, Channel 3.

Though he's no longer living, she said Kevin is still making her proud.

"My son donated his liver, both kidneys, his pancreas and his heart," she said.

Finlayson said she feels at peace knowing Kevin left a piece of himself behind by donating his organs.

"It was the best gift Kevin could have given me when he died, because I get to watch Kevin's recipient. I have a friendship with his heart recipient. We got to meet him 11 months after. It is such a joy to watch him live life, because for me, it's like watching Kevin get to live a little bit of life," she said.

RELATED: Father walks his daughter down the aisle after getting kidney transplant just in time

Both she and Lenora Barber, a liver recipient, spent Saturday morning sharing their very different stories at Donate Life Tennessee's organ donation drive.

"I'm just grateful to be alive. I'm almost 10 years post-transplant," Barber said.

She recalled the months she had to endure the pain from her failing liver being unbearable. "It was 10 months of a nightmare."

Even though she didn't know much about the woman who gave her the gift of a new liver, she said they were a perfect match.

"I wouldn't be alive without an organ donor," Barber said.

RELATED: Hundreds volunteer to help when a little girl's liver transplant falls through

The two women's differing stories come together with hopes that sharing them will encourage more people to "be the gift" and save a life.

If you're interested in becoming a donor or learning more about the process, click here to visit Donate Life Tennessee's website.