Two Tennessee Powerball players are $50,000 richer after New Year's drawing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Powerball players in Tennessee are starting 2022 with $50,000 more in their pockets after the New Year's drawing.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, Saturday’s winners matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 each.

One winning ticket was purchased at Weigel’s, 9710 Westland Dr. in Knoxville. The other winning ticket was sold at Walmart, 5531 Edmonson Pike in Nashville.

No further details will be released by lottery officials until the prizes are claimed.