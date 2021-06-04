Tennessee receives $38.8 million to address COVID-19 health disparities in underserved communities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is giving the state $38.8 million in grants to help health leaders address health disparities in different communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will receive $38.8 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure all communities are treated the same for COVID-19.

The money is part of a national effort to reduce COVID-19-related health disparities. The money will be used to improve testing and tracing among racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as people living in rural communities.

“We know COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted communities of color and vulnerable populations in Tennessee,” said Kimberly Lamar, the assistant commissioner of the Division of Health Disparities Elimination.

Funding will be given in the form of two-year, non-research grants. Money for the grants comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.