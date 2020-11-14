Tennessee receives grant to improve low-cost transportation systems

For people who can't work from home, reliable transportation is crucial to keep their jobs and their incomes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For people who can't work from home, reliable transportation is crucial to keep their jobs and their incomes.

For some people, just getting to work stands in the way of staying employed.

A new program coming to our state is designed to change that. Tennessee is getting a $270,000 grant to rethink transportation.

"What we will be using these funds for is to conduct a statewide study effort to design a process that will allow us to provide transportation services to those most in need, specifically those who are looking for employment," said Preston Elliot, who works for the Bureau of Environment and Planning.

He also said that the goal is to create free or reduced-cost transportation to work or job training in the communities that need it the most.

"What this allows us to do is look for opportunities," Elliot said. "Let's say in West Tennessee — we could target a specific functionality with the trip delivery or specific agency or program."

Similar systems are already in Knoxville and in the Tri-City's.

Elliot says over the next six months; his team will be canvassing Tennessee.

"Access to jobs is often times that cost for transportation," he said. "This effort is really to remove that barrier."