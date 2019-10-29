ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Robertson County Schools has confirmed to News4 that the bus driver recorded texting behind the wheel has resigned.

Robertson County Schools Communications Coordinator Jim Bellis said the driver tendered her resignation recently. Bellis said as soon as they became aware of the video, she was immediately removed from duty, placed on suspension, "and was not allowed behind the wheel of a bus since that time."

The driver, still unidentified, was recorded by a child using her cell phone behind the wheel of a school bus Wednesday and Thursday, October 23rd and 24th. On the morning of Thursday, the 24th, the driver was suspended.

"It only takes one second of looking down and she could've killed all of them including mine," a mother who didn't want to be identified said.

Her child took the videos on Wednesday and Thursday.

"We're trying to teach our kids not to text and drive and for her to do it in front of our kids was just very unacceptable," she said.

The school system said a parent called them on Thursday morning. The transportation office then called the driver.

When they got a hold of her, they said the bus was parked at a school and the students had been dropped off.

"We should have assurance that when our kids leave in the morning that that bus driver is taking care of our students," the parent said.

Robertson County Schools issued the following statement:

"This morning Robertson County Schools received a phone call reporting one of our bus drivers as using a cell phone while operating a school bus.

The district Transportation Office was immediately notified and the bus driver was contacted within minutes of the report. At the time of contact the bus was onsite, stationary, and had no students on-board.

The driver was instructed to report immediately to the Transportation Office, where the official on-board video was pulled for review.

The driver is suspended during the due process period pending the results of an official review and investigation.

The safety of our students and personnel is paramount to Robertson County Schools, and all decisions will reflect that commitment."

"I just don't want him back on her bus. I don't want any kid on her bus, but he is not to be back on her bus," the parent said.