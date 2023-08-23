TN Senate passes three bills not previously tabled on third day of special session, House to vote on Thursday

A lawmaker in the Senate said the special session costs around $58,000 per day, only covering the legislative costs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate met on Wednesday for the third day of a special session focused on public safety. There, they passed three bills. Those three bills are listed below.

SB 7088: Requires the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to submit a report on child and human trafficking crimes and trends in the state by Dec. 1, 2023, and each Dec. 1 thereafter.

SB 7086: Requires clerks of circuit or general sessions courts to notify the TBI of the final disposition of criminal proceedings within 72 hours, instead of 30 days.

SB 7085: Directs the Department of Safety to provide free firearm locks to Tennessee residents if they ask for them, and requires handgun safety courses to contain instruction on safe gun storage.

SB 7085 was amended to specify that people who already received a concealed carry permit before Oct. 1, 2023, would not be required to take any additional classes. It also exempts gun safes from Tennessee taxes. The law will take effect on Nov. 1.

The day before, the Senate Judiciary Committee tabled 52 other bills on their agenda. The earliest those bills could be heard would be in January, according to Sen. Heidi Campbell (D - Nashville).

Sen. Bo Watson (R - Hixson) said the legislative session cost taxpayers $58,000 per day in legislative costs, not including other costs such as the presence of troopers or extra signage. It covered the cost of staffing, per diem, travel and some other expenses for legislators.

In total, the legislative costs are expected to be around $232,000. The Tennessee Senate moved a joint resolution that sets the adjournment date for the special session on Aug. 24 to that day's calendar.