Tennessee services impacted by explosion in Nashville Christmas Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said Sunday that several services across Tennessee continue to experience disruptions due to the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.
They said that the disruptions are due to technology outages. A list of services that are impacted by the outages is available below:
- Tennessee child abuse hotline (telephone lines only; web referrals remain operational)
- TennCare Connect
- Drivers’ license services
- Adult protective services
- Animal Diagnostic Laboratory services at Ellington Agricultural Center
- Telephone service for applying for certain programs for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities
Tennesseans can get updates on these services on the state's main website by searching for a service. People can also download the "MyTN" app to get updates about services.
State buildings in Davidson County will also be closed Monday, since telephone and internet services may also be affected in these buildings.