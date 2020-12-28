Tennessee services impacted by explosion in Nashville Christmas Day

Several services in Tennessee continue to be unavailable across the state, including the child abuse hotline and some drivers' license services.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said Sunday that several services across Tennessee continue to experience disruptions due to the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

They said that the disruptions are due to technology outages. A list of services that are impacted by the outages is available below:

Tennessee child abuse hotline (telephone lines only; web referrals remain operational)

TennCare Connect

Drivers’ license services

Adult protective services

Animal Diagnostic Laboratory services at Ellington Agricultural Center

Telephone service for applying for certain programs for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Tennesseans can get updates on these services on the state's main website by searching for a service. People can also download the "MyTN" app to get updates about services.