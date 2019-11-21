SMYRNA, Tenn. — Tears, embraces and lots of smiles filled the air when more than 210 Tennessee National Guard soldiers reunited with their families Thursday morning.

These soldiers are returning home after serving 11 months overseas in Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

“I’m proud to have our Soldiers return home from such a well-done job overseas,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “They represented everything good about the Tennessee National Guard while deployed and embodied the Volunteer tradition.”

You can watch the homecoming here.

Family members and unit leaders reunited with soldiers at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna. Emotional reunions were a plenty with only a week to go before Thanksgiving.

The soldiers will be returning to their homes in Elizabethton and Mountain City Thursday evening.