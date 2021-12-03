Tennessee tax revenues exceed expectations for February by around $191 million

Officials said that February's revenues totaled around $1.13 billion.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee's bank account got bigger Friday after officials with the Department of Finance and Administration said that tax revenues exceeded expectations for February.

They said that the state received $190.9 million more than its budgeted estimates last month. It was also $112.7 million more than the state received last year, for a total of $1.13 billion in tax revenues over February.

Sales taxes and corporate taxes contributed the most to the state's revenues, officials said. Revenues from almost all sectors of the state's economy grew, except for the restaurant and bar industry, according to a release from officials.

Online sales taxes also helped boost revenues, officials said, with around $44.5 million coming from them. They also said that around 66.4% of all sales tax revenues are due to online sales.

Taxes from franchise and excise taxes were around 42% more than the budgeted amount. Sales tax revenues were also 25% more than the state budgeted for, officials said.

Revenues from tobacco purchases were 12% less than the budgeted amount, and taxes from motor vehicle registrations were around 20% less than expected. Revenues from gas sales were also around 3% less than expected, officials said.

“On a year-to-date basis, state revenue collections continue to be well-positioned to finish the fiscal year ahead of our budgeted estimates," said Butch Eley, the department's commissioner. "Nevertheless, we must closely monitor the months of April and June as they are large corporate tax filing months and can be quite volatile."

He also said that federal aid from COVID-19 relief is still flowing into the state, which can complicate economic projections.