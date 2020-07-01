Tennessee is honoring fallen Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol.

Bristol died in the line of duty on December 30, 2019 after being hit by oncoming traffic while chasing a suspect.

Master Patrol Officer Spencer Daniel Bristol

Hendersonville Police

The State Capitol was lit up blue Monday night in the officer's honor. On Tuesday, Jan. 6 -- Governor Bill Lee ordered flags over the State Capitol to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset as Bristol is laid to rest.

"Maria and I send our prayers to his family, loved ones and the entire Hendersonville community," Gov. Lee said.

The funeral has been scheduled for Tuesday at Hendersonville First Baptist Church. The Hendersonville Police Department is inviting the public out to view the funeral procession along the route.

The route will begin at the church at 106 Bluegrass Commons Boulevard at 12:45 p.m. and head west on Main Street, left at Imperial Blvd, passing Gene Brown Elementary, left onto Executive Park Drive to pass in front of the police department, back to Main Street going east back to Hendersonville Memory Gardens.