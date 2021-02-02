Tennessee to welcome 415 Afghan refugees in the next few weeks

The refugees are part of nearly 60,000 Afghans that will be resettled across the U.S. in the next several weeks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Joe Biden's administration recently contacted the governor's office about settling Afghan refugees to Tennessee.

According to Gov. Bill Lee's Office, there will be a possible 415 Afghan refugees heading to the state within the next few weeks.

After the biggest military evacuation in history, the Biden administration is now tasked with resettling more than 60,000 Afghan refugees in the U.S. over the next several weeks.

Community organizations said they are preparing hundreds of Afghan refugees to arrive in the Nashville area. Some could be there as soon as Friday.