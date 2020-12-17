Tennessee unemployment drops to 5.3% ahead of holiday season

Officials said that the unemployment rate in Tennessee dropped by 2% in November compared to the month before.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee workers got an early holiday gift from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development — a lower unemployment rate.

Officials said that Tennessee's unemployment rate dropped to 5.3% in November, 2% lower than October's rate. However, they also said that the unemployment rate is 2% higher than it was around one year ago.

Officials said that the unemployment rate reached an all-time high of 15.5% in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, officials said that the unemployment rate was at 3.3% before the economic impact of the pandemic hit the state's workforce.

Manufacturing companies reported the largest numbers of new hires for November, followed by trade/transportation/utility companies and mining/logging/construction sectors. Tennessee production workers' hourly earnings averaged at $20.72, according to a release from officials. Throughout the U.S., production workers earn $23.08 on average.

Leisure and hospitality sectors in Tennessee were the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Manufacturing and government jobs also experienced significant losses when compared to 2019, officials said.

Tennessee's overall employment decreased by 112,800 jobs between November 2019 and November 2020. Officials said that there are more than 240,000 open positions on the state's workforce development website.