Tennessee unemployment rate at 4.2% for October 2021, while labor force shrinks slightly

The state lost 9,401 people in its labor force while the unemployment rate also dropped by 0.2% compared to September.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the state's unemployment rate dropped slightly for the fifth month in a row, to 4.2%. At the same time, fewer people participated in the labor force.

According to reports, the state's civilian labor force was made up of 3,313,097 people which is 0.3% smaller compared to September. the participation rate is also significantly smaller compared to October 2020, falling 2.2%.

Workers in the state also brought home slightly less in earnings compared to last month, at $917 per week. They also worked slightly less compared to last month, at 41.8 hours.

More jobs also opened in the construction field, with 2,300 more workers compared to September. The state's manufacturing sector also added 3,700 more workers, according to the labor department. There were also 3,400 more administrators working in the state.

However, the number of workers in the health care and social assistance sector fell by 2,300. The number of workers in local governments across the state also fell by 1,100.

The national unemployment rate is 4.6%, with nearly no change in the labor force's participation rate compared to October 2020. On average, workers in the U.S. brought home $1,003 weekly while working 41.4 hours, according to the state's labor department.

Several reports say employers are struggling to keep up with an unexpected surge in demand. They are scrambling to fill job openings — a near-record 10.4 million in September across the country.